Welcome to IOL Fashion’s digital magazine, The Beach Edition

Hello December. Hello summer. Hello long hot days on the beach, lazing at the pool and sundowners with friends. For months we’ve been cooped up indoors, our bodies covered in layers of thick baggy knits and living in tights and sweatpants. Thankfully those days are finally over. Now that the sun wakes up earlier and allows us to play that much longer, we have no excuse not to head on out and enjoy the much-awaited summer days. Whether you’re a beach bunny who lives on the sandy shores or the occasional poolside lounger, you’ll no doubt be hitting the waters to cool down, chill out and soak up some rays. Swimwear automatically becomes an essential part of your wardrobe. To get the complete beach look you’ll need everything from a sizzling hot bikini to the perfect coverup, a fabulous sunhat and of course sexy strappy sandals to match.

In this month’s IOL Fashion and Beauty digital magazine, The Beach Edition, you will find all the latest trends in swimwear as we celebrate women of all shapes and sizes.

Check out how to get your skin and body beach-ready and get your glow on from winter pale to bronze goddess. There’s even a section on ways to remove pesky hairs. We share advice on what you need to know before heading out into the sun and the necessary sun protection skincare.

Of course, no beach edition will be complete without a list of must-have accessories to rock any beachwear look.

If you’re a girl who simply can’t do without your makeup, we offer a few pointers on how to use your favourite products to give you a fresh natural glow.

Read the latest edition here.