’What are we doing, love?’ is what Kim Kardashian’s fans want to know about her bizarre Balenciaga outfit

“What are we doing, love???????” is one of the responses to the picture Kim Kardashian’s posted showing off the outfit she wore to Kanye West's album, Donda, listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The bizarre outfit covered her body head to toe. Yes, even her face and hands! Only visible body parts were her eyes and mouth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) With the long high pony sticking out from the top of the face mask, I was getting strong creepy American Horror Story vibes from this all black outfit. In fact the entire family was dressed in all black as Kim. In the series of Instagram pictures we see North, Saint, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm all wearing outfits designed by Balenciaga.

The fashion house's artistic director, Demna Gvasalia, is a friend of Kanye's and served as creative director for the listening party. Many of the reality TV star’s fans were baffled by choice of outfit. “Noooo miss Kimmy what is this” was one of the responses while another said, “This is terrifying.”

One of her followers even commented, “The kids are scared.” Another fan was in agreement saying, “What kid is f**king scared Kim what are you doing.” “You look like you were going to rob a house” was another’s response.