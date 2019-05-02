Mzansi's cool kids. Picture: Twitter.

While many were sitting at home on Mayday, the cool kids were out playing with Uncle Sego at the Flying Fish Ultimate Backyard Flavour Chillas in Longmeadow Function Venue, Johannesburg.



The Ultimate Backyard Flavour Chillas is a festival that brings the never seen before experiences from local talent curating music, fashion, photography, food, art, and culture.



