What fashionistas can look forward to in 2022

And in the blink of an eye 2021 has come and gone. Feels like just the other day when we were creating our “new year, new me” resolutions.

While we all hoped for a better year after the doom and gloom of 2020, we continued to battle the virus as it has become a permanent part of our lives where we all seemed to have been living in a virtual world. Having said that, we did however see the return of in-person runway shows at top Fashion Weeks. Sadly, the fashion industry lost two world-renowned designers – Virgil Abloh, founder of the label Off-White and the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear and Alber Elbaz, the former creative director of Lanvin.

As more and more people get vaccinated there’s finally some hope on the horizon for a better year ahead. Already people are slowly, yet cautiously, leaving their homes and shedding the loungewear they’ve grown so fond of, and once again putting together their perfectly styled, Instagram-ready, outfits. In 2021 the colour blue dominated the runways and uber-feminine billowing sleeves and voluminous tulle dresses offered a sense of fantasy and romance.

We saw the comeback of the lowrise but are hopeful that it will remain in 2021 along with halo-eyeliner! Here are a few fashion trends we predict to see more of in 2022. Gender-fluid style

While this isn’t a trend, it is a movement that will continue to grow in 2022. With less focus on gender specification, fashion will truly have no boundaries. nisex clothing might have been the answer for some but actually being able to wear whatever you please regardless of gender is the kind of liberation we need in the new year.

Gender-fluid style is the future. Picture: Pexels Sustainable fashion As we become more aware of how our actions and choices impact the environment, we are looking for more sustainable options when it comes to garments, and beauty products, we purchase. Making a conscious decision to take note of how the product was produced, where the materials have been sourced and how it’s been packaged is the only way forward.

Reading labels will become standard practice when making any purchases. Uber Glam We’ve been cooped up in our homes far too long and we’re all tired of the matching sets and neutral sleepwear dressed up as leisurewear.