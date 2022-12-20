What Nicky Hilton loves to give her mother for Christmas

The 38-year-old socialite – who is the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Kathy and hotel chain owner Richard Hilton – was asked to recommend a gift idea for mothers and revealed that “self-care” gifts were usually her present of choice.
She said: “I love some self-care or beauty products for moms. The ‘U Beauty Duo’ is 2 products that replace 8–10. It resurfaces skin, brightens, hydrates, and smooths skin."
The fashion designer – who is married to James Rothschild and has Lily-Grace, 6, and 4-year-old Teddy with him – said for children, a great idea for a holiday gift was a swimming costume, and that she would love a new dressing gown or a candle.
She told E! News: “One of the swimsuits from my new sustainable swimwear collection with Sun House Children's. They are adorable! I love a cozy robe. I practically live in one while I'm at home. I know it's not the most original idea, but I absolutely love receiving a great candle. You can never have too many! Diptyque's Feu de Bois is my favourite."
Earlier this year, Hilton said it was amazing how far the world had come in terms of sustainability.
She said: “When I first looked into (sustainable materials) a couple of years ago, there were not as many options as there are today. It’s just so amazing how far the world has come with different fashionable, sustainable materials. I had a lot of fun finding (details like) glitter, which is all recycled.”