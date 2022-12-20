What Nicky Hilton loves to give her mother for Christmas

The 38-year-old socialite – who is the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Kathy and hotel chain owner Richard Hilton – was asked to recommend a gift idea for mothers and revealed that “self-care” gifts were usually her present of choice. She said: “I love some self-care or beauty products for moms. The ‘U Beauty Duo’ is 2 products that replace 8–10. It resurfaces skin, brightens, hydrates, and smooths skin."

The fashion designer – who is married to James Rothschild and has Lily-Grace, 6, and 4-year-old Teddy with him – said for children, a great idea for a holiday gift was a swimming costume, and that she would love a new dressing gown or a candle. She told E! News: “One of the swimsuits from my new sustainable swimwear collection with Sun House Children's. They are adorable! I love a cozy robe. I practically live in one while I'm at home. I know it's not the most original idea, but I absolutely love receiving a great candle. You can never have too many! Diptyque's Feu de Bois is my favourite." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) Earlier this year, Hilton said it was amazing how far the world had come in terms of sustainability.