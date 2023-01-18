What SA designers think about this year’s Cape Town Met theme

On Saturday, January 28, one of South Africa’s biggest horse racing events, will take place at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town for this year’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met. The event attracts visitors from all over South Africa as it caters to everyone from the punter out to win big on the main race to the party-goer who is there to check out their favourite music artists and the fashionistas who dress up to impress or simply watch the outrageous outfits go by.

Every year fashionistas are challenged to step up their style game as they are encouraged to dress according to a theme. This year’s Cape Town Met theme is “Mardi Gras”. Mardi Gras, otherwise known as “Fat Tuesday”, is a traditional carnival held in New Orleans. The carnival involves outrageous costumes – everybody wears masks – floats, parades and live music. Their tradition is to use the three colours green, purple and gold as they give a special meaning to the carnival: justice, faith and power.

Revelers always wear masks. Picture: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov We asked three of South Africa’s top designers to share their thoughts on this year’s festive theme as well tips on what to wear. “There is nothing like a festive theme to get everyone in the mood to dress up and celebrate,” said Ruff Tung owner Bridget Pickering. The designer, known for her all-inclusive designs and use of bold colours and sequins, says that if ever there was a time to go crazy head to toe - this it it.

“Beautiful bold and bright will be trending. Statement prints and statement dressing will be the order of the day.” Bridget Pickering says beautiful bold and bright will be trending. Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo “I feel a bit two ways about the theme,” says Mzukisi Mbane, the founder of Imprint ZA. “There’s a part of me that is low-key worried about how far people will take it when it comes to Madi Gras. I’m hoping that people don’t make it too much of a casual party costume vibe but rather tap into the fashion element of it.”

“I’m excited to see two things: high fashion carnival and a more reserved expensive-looking ladies and gentlemen in well-tailored dresses and suits. I’m really hoping it doesn’t become too playful.” Mzukisi Mbana, founder of Imprint ZA. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips. Known as the King of Couture, Jacques LaGrange doesn’t think it’s the best theme. “Mardis Gras is not the best theme and I’m not sure the organisers and sponsors thought this through. For me it is a messy theme.

“I think you will see lots of party-inspired feathers 'carnival-like' garments. Expect a quick trip to party shops for feathers and beads. I would have stuck to an elegant race day theme. It is a long, hot day, and normally four hours into the event, most race day attendees will looks like an old plucked bird with no shoes and running for a bit of shade.” Here are tips from the designers on what to wear on the day. Bridget Pickering

Instead of the old age “remove one piece before going out”, this calls for adding more more more. Mardi Gras is a celebration that demands an explosion of fabulosity. Remember there are no rules. You can wear print on print. Get creative with your accessories – head pieces, lapels and statement jewellery. Sequins mixed with prints always creates a festival vibe. Give good face with all the gorgeous eco glitter and festival jewels. Jacques LaGrange