Hlulani Masingi. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko

Ahead of Youth Day we look at four young and vibrant individuals and how they interpret fashion. From streetwear culture to the office look, they are on par with whats trending and they share their style tips. Zinhle Khumalo: A former journalist, Khumalo is the owner of HazelbirdL’styl, a fashion brand she founded in 2017. “This winter I am wearing light trench coats. The reason I love this H&M coat is that it’s not as heavy.

Winter here is not as cold as it is in Europe, so it’s important to keep warm and light at the same time. The pants are by HazelbirdL’styl and the cardigan is from Cloudnine Urbanwear.

"If you want your street style to be cool this winter you better throw your blazer, coat or jacket over your shoulders. Don’t be afraid of layering.”

Zinhle Khumalo. Picture: Robert Mabusela

Mthokozisi Makhubu: Makhubu is a content production and research intern who enjoys sneakers. He plays around with local and international brands to create fun, street style looks.

Mthokozisi Makhubu. Picture: Supplied

Inspired by the sports-leisure aesthetic, which combines sportswear and luxury fashion, his look consists of a black sweater from Styla Gang Original Designs’ ‘Diamond Logo A/W ‘19 sample collection’, loose-fitting chino pants from Mr Price, a tote bag from Styla Gang Original Designs and a pair of AirMax 97 sneakers. “This aesthetic comes in handy when you want to look stylish but not overdressed,” he said.

Hlulani Masingi: Masingi takes pride in her Tsonga culture. With seven years of media experience, Masingi is also the founder of Shangazine, an online title focused on celebrating Tsonga traditional and contemporary lifestyle.

Hlulani Masingi. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko

“As a proud Tsonga woman, on weekends I make sure my own culture meets modern fashion. When I go to dancing gatherings in the afternoon, I come back home wearing Xibelani as a cape to keep warm from the winter chill.

"The T-shirt is from The T-Shirt Gallery, high waist belt from a thrift shop, Small Street, denim from ZARA, the Xibelani was handmade in Limpopo, and the shoes by Glen Lewis, Relevance for Men.”

Nkule ‘Nkuley’ Masemola: Masemola is a model and content creator.

Nkule ‘Nkuley’ Masemola. Picture: Supplied

He loves accessorising with different kinds of rings and prefers to keep short hair without dramatic colours. “The first look is a warm, animal print beige colored look.

"I’m wearing a light beige jacket with sheepskin detailing from SELFI and I paired it with leopard skin shirt under the sweater from Esprit and snakeskin pants I thrifted. Layering and Animal print are big winter trends,” he said.