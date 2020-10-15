What to expect at South African Fashion Week

It's official, the countdown to the South African Fashion Week TenTwentyTwenty Digital Collections has begun. This time around, it's vastly different from the past 23 years, where massive shows were held with industry influencers, celebrities and media in attendance. There's a change in venue, too. The format will allow the designers to navigate the complexities of trading and doing business effectively. “The Collections are trans-seasonal incorporating both cool and warm weather elements,” says the SAFW website. From October 22 to 23, 27 designers will be showcasing their collections, including the finalists of the Scouting Menswear Competition, The Diamond Fibre Collections in collaboration with the SA Mohair Cluster and The Cape Wools SA Designer Challenge, now in its third year.

Also, SAFW has found a new home – it will be moving from Sandton City to the Mall Of Africa. Included this year is SAFW’s first hybrid designer collections showcase.

With all the shows being streamed live, everyone will have a front-row seat.

There will also be a trade show at the Crystal Court, Mall of Africa.

More than 50 designers of men’s and women’s wear will be trading accessories ranging from footwear, handbags and costume jewellery to millinery, from November 1 to 3.

There will also be a SAFW pop-up shop, where fashion lovers will be able to interact with and buy directly from all the participating designers from November 26 to 28, at the Crystal Court.

To see the SAFW TenTwentyTwenty Digital Collections schedule, visit www.safashionweek.co.za.