What to expect at this year’s Fashion Without Borders

Now in its sixth year, Fashion Without Borders is ready to host yet another exciting fashion show.

Due to Covid-19, South Africans couldn’t experience Fashion Without Boarders in 2020. But this year, they’ll be spoiled with a massive show that will include both physical and digital experiences.

Themed “My Culture The Phygital Experience” this year’s FWBJHB2021 will see 20 designers from the African continent showcasing their collections inspired by their cultures.

Speaking to Serge Kabisoso, Creative Director and Show Producer for the upcoming FWB fashion show, he explained what can be expected from the three-day fashion extravaganza.

“This year, we have three shows. We will start with the pop-up stores for the designers at Hilton Hotel, from March 23 to 26. On March 25, there will be a master class where we’ll be talking about the fashion industry in Africa and how it’s been affected by Covid-19.