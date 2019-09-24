Best menswear collection by Chulaap. Picture: SDR.

The wait is over - one more sleep before the Durban Fashion Fair.



The eThekwini Municipality together with the Durban Business Fair are once again hosting the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF), an initiative that celebrates fresh talent by giving young designers and models a platform to showcase their skills.





Between September 25 and 28, the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will be hosting the DFF where top designers from Africa, evolving new talents and stakeholders from the fashion fraternity will congregate to not only celebrate the fascination of fashion but also to introduce newcomers to an industry that could prove central to fast-tracking industrialisation and boosting the city’s economy.





Designs by Martin Steenkamp, who won the Fashion Innovator at last year's DFF. Picture: SDR.





The designers who will be showcasing at the DFF for the very first time are Bongie Funeka, Bongiwe Buthelezi, Makhosi Ntshangase, Nomthandazo Gasa, Nozipho Lungile Msomi, Phumelele Khumalo, Sizwe Mncube, Sizwe Msomi, Sphindle Radebe, and Zanele Cele- who are all set to bring crisp, innovative designs to the runway.





Models who will be making their debut on the DFF runway include Austine Mbuyisa, Lwazi Ngcobo, and Anneline Nagan.





Under the theme “Evolution is Elementary,” this year’s DFF will highlight the contribution of metals, and the South African metal mining industry to the world of fashion both locally, and internationally.





“Whether you're wearing gold silk thread garments or your home has chrome-plated finishes, metals are intrinsically linked to our everyday lives. But metals are so much more than what we see as the final product. In South Africa, metal mining, especially gold and platinum mining is intricately linked to the history and growth of the country, ” said Sindi Shangase, the Programme Manager for the Business Support Tourism & Markets Unit.





Design of the year by Zama Mathe of Zarth. Picture: SDR





DFF is not only about showcasing extravagant fashion but also empowering women, as well as the youth.





On September 26 at 7:30am there will be a Women Economic Empowerment Engagement facilitated by Iman Rappetti where women such as Gerry Rantseli Elsdon, Belinda Scott, Dumile Cele, Nomfundo Mcoyi, Elizabeth Khumalo, Nonjabulo Gasa as well as Eleni Kwikana will share tips on how to thrive through innovation.





Booking is essential and you can do so by sending an email to [email protected]





And then on September 27 at 9am, a Youth Connect will be hosted by Arron Lynch, Molife Kumona, Nolusindiso Mnchunu, and Roberta Nojabulo Gasa who will be taking guests through the journey of evolution.





To book your seat, send an email to [email protected]





A showstopper dress Zamabhele Ntshangase who won the Rising Star award. Picture: SDR.





The overall event will end on Saturday, September 28 with the DFF Recognition Awards where Sinqobile Ntombela, a specialist buyer at Edcon group, Brian Lehang a Blogger and feature writer, and Nolusindiso Mchunu, a fashion ND lifestyle influencer will be the judges to give accolades to the new face models, as well as female and male designers who will do exceptionally well.





Tickets for the DFF2019 are on sale at webtickets as well as Pick ‘n Pay outlets. Visit Durban Fashion Fair on Facebook for more information.



