What to wear if you aren't following the HDJ theme at the Durban July

The countdown to Africa’s biggest race day Hollywoodbets Durban July has begun. All roads lead to eThekwini next month as the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse hosts another exciting Durban July event.

As much as the Durban July is about horse racing, it has a big fashion element to it. Guests are expected to put their best foot forward for this extravagant event, while invited designers and student designers will showcase their jaw-dropping garments. It’s a given that some will not follow this year’s theme “Show Me Your Honey,” and that’s okay. But that doesn’t mean that you must now slack off and look out of place at the grandest affair on the social calendar.

These are the top five things to wear if you won’t be following the theme. Outerwear Durban is usually warm, even in winter, but it’s always good to be well prepared. Don’t be afraid to layer. Instead of a dress, opt for a bright suit and top it off with a trench coat. That way, you will still look luxurious while keeping warm.

Accessories Give people something to talk about. Distract them with accessories. That way, people won’t notice that you didn’t stick to the theme. They’ll be intrigued by your accessories. Wear that hat with a plume of feathers! Don’t forget gloves! Whether it’s the satin opera gloves or You can also sheer gloves for a more sleek look- old world opulence is always appreciated. Carry a clutch

At big events like these, you want to keep all your belongings close. Carry a catchy clutch, preferably an African print one. It will make you stand out from the crowd. Colour block We know that you’re not sticking to the theme, at least follow the colours. Don’t come in black as if you’re attending a funeral. Go for bold, bright colours like yellow, red, blue or green. That way, you will still fit in and look the part. After all, bees are attracted to beautiful, colourful flowers.

Sneakers Hear us out. It’s going to be a busy day, and the last thing you want is discomfort. So if you ever thought of wearing stilettos or those uncomfortable lace ups, forget about that idea, it’s not going to work. Wear sneakers instead. These days sneakers have become as luxurious as dress shoes and high heels and can easily elevate your look. Save those formal shoes for your Sunday best and pull up in your sneakers, preferably white.