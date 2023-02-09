What to wear on your Valentine’s Day date

Whether you’ve been together for 20 years or it might even be the person you met on a dating app and finally meeting for the first time, going on a date with the special person in your life is always magical. Especially if it’s a Valentine’s Day date!

Story continues below Advertisement

While every date should be special, people do go out of their way to make their Valentine feel that extra loving on the day. No matter how long you’ve been together date night is always special. Picture: Gary Barnes/ Pexels If your partner is putting in all the effort to make the occasion special for both of you, best you dress up for the occasion. Whether it’s a breakfast date at your favourite coffee shop or if he’s trying to impress you with a romantic dinner at a fancy restaurant, here are outfit ideas to help you look your best.

Daytime dates Breakfast or lunch, this is not the time for sequin and stilettos. Try to keep your look comfortable and classic. That doesn’t mean it has to be boring though. Probably the easiest way to go, and always a winner, is to wear a gorgeous feminine dress with pretty strappy sandals.

Story continues below Advertisement

A feminine dress is a great option for lunch dates. Picture: Koolshooters Denim is a great option as well, but stay away from ripped jeans and opt for more classic denim. Pair your jeans with a top with details like dramatic sleeves or a lightweight shirt. Bear in mind that a daytime date can lead to walks in the park or a stroll on the beach. Best to be comfortable and prepared for anything.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowners and dinner dates Sundowners call for cocktail dresses but one never knows if a drink at sundown could lead to dinner as well. So stay clear from wearing an outfit you might not feel comfortable in if you end up moving to another place. Sundowners can lead to dinner. Picture: Juan Vargas/ Pexels Unless it’s a surprise, do research on where you will be going for dinner. This will give you a good idea of the type of look you should go for.