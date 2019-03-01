The theme this year, “Colourama”, is inspired by Cape Town summer: Think daytime elegant outfits in pastels and light fabrics. Clothing by Jacques LaGrange. Photo by Ayanda Ndamane|African News Agency (ANA)







The scenic Val de Vie Estate, in the beautiful Paarl Franschhoek Valley, will host the city’s most sought-after luxury lifestyle affair, the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo, tomorrow.

The estate will be transformed into a yellow Instagrammable dream where champagne and canapés will flow, while guests enjoy an exhilarating polo game.

It’s a big moment for polo this year, as the “sport of king” celebrates its 150th years as a modern game.

As the only contact sport where men and women can compete on an equal level, the sport attracts an enthusiastic, diverse and loyal community that is fast growing in Africa.

The prestigious equestrian event brings together thought leaders, fashion lovers, entertainers and celebrities from around the continent.

Now in its ninth instalment, the theme this year, “Colourama”, is inspired by Cape Town summer.

Think breathable and light fabrics in pastel and neutral colours, such as blue, green, pink, grey, brown and white.

Polo is laid back and your choice of clothing should reflect that. Comfortable, elegant daytime chic clothing is recommended and over-the-top headgear, ball gowns and tacky see-through dresses are a no-no.

This year, there will be no Best Dressed Competition, conforming to the international celebration of polo with the focus on the game, social and business networking and the Veuve Clicquot lifestyle experience.





South African designer Jacques LaGrange, known as the “King of Couture” will dress MC Nomzamo Mbatha and other celebrities at the event. He shares his polo fashion dos and don’ts.

* Do wear a crochet or a lace dress: What says summer polo chic more that a crochet or lace dress? Just remember to wear appropriate undergarments as they are see through fabrics.

* Do wear a A-line skirt: It’s the perfect mix of casual and elegance

* Do wear a straw hat: To protect yourself from the sun and it will be the perfect compliment to your outfit.And Don’t wear a fascinator...you don’t have to be that dressed up. *Do wear comfy shoes: Wedges, flat sandals block heels and summer booties, you will be treading on a grass floor the whole day.

* Don’t wear any short hemline dress or skirt . If you would wear it to the beach or club...it’s not for the polo.





Credits

* Make-up by David Sharp- National Make-up Artist and trainer for Lancome South Africa

* Model: Faith of 3D Models





* Event details

Date: Saturday 2 March 2019

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Venue: Val de Vie Estate (Paarl-Franschhoek Valley)

Theme: Colourama

Hashtag: #vcmasterspolo

NB: This event is not open to persons under the age of 18 years

Tickets:www.computicket.com











