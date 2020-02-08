We've had the Golden Globes, The Emmy's and most recently the Grammy's. It's awards season and on Sunday is the big one.
The 2020 Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is the most prestigious award ceremony.
It's the most anticipated awards for both the entertainment business and lovers of fashion. Fashionistas everywhere will be glued to their screens, big or small, to see what their favourite celebrities will be wearing.
The Oscars red carpet is where Hollywood glamour still lives on.
It's the event where the red carpet has very little to do with the colour of the carpet but more about the manner in which celebrities present themselves.