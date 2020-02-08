What we loved and hated on the Oscars 2019 red carpet









91st Academy Awards red carpet. Picture: Reuters We've had the Golden Globes, The Emmy's and most recently the Grammy's. It's awards season and on Sunday is the big one. The 2020 Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is the most prestigious award ceremony. It's the most anticipated awards for both the entertainment business and lovers of fashion. Fashionistas everywhere will be glued to their screens, big or small, to see what their favourite celebrities will be wearing. The Oscars red carpet is where Hollywood glamour still lives on. It's the event where the red carpet has very little to do with the colour of the carpet but more about the manner in which celebrities present themselves.

Men understand the meaning of black tie and women understand the difference between cocktail wear and formal elegance.

Having said that, there will always be those celebs who go out of their way to be different.

Not different in a "let's be creative way" but more in a "hey, look at me" way.

Let's take a look at what happened on the last year's Oscars red carpet. Who graced the red carpet with elegance and who decided to rebel.

The ones who stuck to the brief...

Kiki Layne. Picture: Reuters

Jennifer Hudson. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Regina King. Picture: Reuters

Kacey Musgraves. Picture: Reuters

Helen Mirren. Picture: Reuters

The ones who added a little twist...

Lady Gaga. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rachel Weisz. Picture: Reuters

Gemma Chan. Picture: Reuters

Billy Porter. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The ones who should have stayed at home...

Linda Cardellini. Picture: Reuters

Spike Lee's gold sneakers. Picture: Reuters

Zoey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel. Picture: Reuters

