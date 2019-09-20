Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is arriving in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Reuters

South African royal watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Prince Harry and wife Duchess Meghan to Cape Town early next week. From the minute Meghan steps onto South African soil, all fashionista eyes will be on her to scrutinizes her every outfit. From the way she styles her hair to what ring she wears on which finger - these are the things we'll be taking note of.

Royal fashion watchers will know exactly what designer she’s wearing and the precise cost of every item before she says "hello" to the crowd.

So what will the Duchess wear during her stay? Will we see more of the same looks we expect from her or will she step out of her comfort zone and surprise us with something new?

What we'd really like to see is her wearing some of our local designs.

Here’s what we know about Meghan’s public appearance style:

Her standard look are black trousers or skirt with a white top or shirt. Occasionally she changes things up and wears navy.

Meghan attends the launching of the Smart Works capsule collection in London. Picture: Reuters

Now there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple and classy, but it can be a bit boring and oh so predictable.

She often wears neutral tones as well.

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, leave the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Even her evening wear has become a bit on the dull side.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London. Picture: Reuters

During their first official tour to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand last October, the Duchess, who had just announced her pregnancy, stepped out some really beautiful outfits - floral printed dresses and vibrant evening gowns.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. Picture: Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Casablanca Airport in Casablanca. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave the residence of Mohammed VI of Morocco. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

We're hoping that Meghan will embrace our rich culture and include African-inspired garments to her style.





