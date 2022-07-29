What women really want when it comes to fashion

Fashion is ever-changing, and most of us like to have a finger on the pulse of what’s trending. You might not be a slave to trends, but it’s nice to add a few hot pieces to your wardrobe just to give it a bit of an upgrade.

However, having a solid foundation of good wardrobe basics is essential so that no matter what comes in and out of fashion, you’re able to pull out an outfit and still look great or dated. The last thing you want is to be stuck with a wardrobe filled with garments that will be “so last season” two months after splurging on it. And just because a look is trending doesn’t mean you HAVE to hop on it either.

Just because the low-rise jeans are back, it doesn’t mean we should all have our hip bones on display. A trend we had hoped was left behind in the late 90s. Why does everybody find the need to wear floss tops or dresses with cut-outs in all the wrong places?

Picture: Pexels Is this really what women want in fashion? I asked the ladies in the Independent Online lifestyle team what, as women, they want to see in fashion and here's what they had to say.

“I’m tired of lounge-wear. Can we go back to dressing up UP? I also want more body positivity and inclusiveness in fashion. Why do retailers make only small cuts or cuts that don’t reflect the demographics of SA women? Stop shrinking sizes. I hate that, at times, fashion can inadvertently promote body dysmorphia. “Too many women are starving to fit into clothes instead of buying clothes that fit them. Most of these small sizes end up on sale or not bought. The UK has its own sizing, and the US and Europe have their own sizing as well. “It’s about time that we work towards clothes that are suited for African figures and stop chasing euro-centric beauty ideals when on African soil. I’d like African women to be more comfortable in their skin instead of feeling that they have to change who they are in order to fit in.” - ZamaNdosi Cele

“What I would like are a pair of jeans that fit properly and not while my whole booty is on display. I find it so annoying when I fit on a snug pair only to find that half my ass is sticking out no matter how far I pull them up. I'm not a plumber, and I'm not a fashionista. “All I want are jeans that fit. You'd think that would be easy, but it's not. Dear Levi's, please, please, if you want my hard-earned cash, no low rise, tight ass jeans.” - Marchelle Abrahams “I've come to understand that trends aren't everything in fashion. Every season, a must-have piece for your wardrobe emerges that, regrettably, you'll probably only use once.

And buying every season’s must-have isn't necessarily fashion. More celebrities are embracing sustainable fashion and minimising their environmental impact wherever possible. And as a result, you'll collect a bunch of out-of-season clothing that you actually rarely wear. Waste of money, and no one wants to look tacky no matter how expensive your pieces are, and that is almost guaranteed if you don't know how to put your clothes together. “A capsule wardrobe is one of the most popular recent trends. I'd support a style hack in which you wear fewer clothes, and everything you own complements one another. Do a wardrobe inspection, your lifestyle, and your activities to give you a sense of your style. Choose the style of clothing to incorporate into your now-daily wardrobe. Easily achieve maximum style with minimal effort.” - Vuyile Madwantsi