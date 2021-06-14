What’s the story behind Black Coffee’s R45K Dior and Amoako Boafo turtleneck jersey?

Internationally-renowned DJ and producer Black Coffee is known for his lavish lifestyle, often pictured flexing the latest brands and designs. His penchant for the finer things in life has sometimes led to heated online debates on Twitter, often resulting in the Drive muso clapping back at trolls and haters.

This time has proved no different. After posting an image of himself dripping in a Dior and Amoako Boafo turtleneck, fans were quick to admire his choice of clothing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

Even designer pal Rich Mnisi commented with “so good.” And then the issue of the price of the jersey came up. “44000 for a polo neck,” said one user, while another announced “40k sweater.” But this isn’t just any ordinary jersey.

The Dior and Amoako Boafo turtleneck retails for $3 300, but the story behind it is an interesting one – call it fashion with a cause. According to Dior’s website, “the turtleneck sweater is part of the Amoako Boafo collaboration, inspired by one of the Ghanaian artist’s works. “The unique piece is crafted in multicolour cashmere and embellished by a portrait made with intarsia and jacquard on the front and further completed by embroidered details.”

Ghanaian visual artist and painter Amoako Boafo was named one of the biggest artists of 2020. His rise to fame did not happen overnight “Boafo was born in Accra in 1984 and lost his father at a young age. While his mother worked as a cook, Boafo stayed at home and taught himself to paint. He never intended to be an artist,” wrote Artnet’s Nate Freeman. For his art-inspired SS21 collection, Dior Men's artistic director Kim Jones enlisted the help of Boafo. For the project, Boafo served as both influence and chief collaborator.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Means King👑 (@amoakoboafo) For Boafo, the collaboration was a tipping point, Only a few years ago, he was selling artworks in Accra, Ghana, for £70 (about R1 300) apiece, trying to support his mother and grandmother, according to Luxury London.