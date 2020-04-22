LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Verb: When you do what you must to self-isolate. Picture: @NandosSA/Twitter
Whatsappening? Funny South Africanisms to feed the lockdown soul

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published 54m ago

The national lockdown has put a damper on things. No, actually, that's an understatement. Lockdown has made life a struggle that we're still trying to adapt to. 

Amid the global pandemic, it's the little things that keep us sane, like saying "hello" to the neighbour across the fence or baking a fresh loaf of bread in the middle of the day.

And yet, through it all, Mzansi has found a way to keep the laughs coming. From funny TikTok videos to coined terms only we get, humour is the one thing that is keeping the spirit of Ubuntu alive.

Our unique brand of humour is something to be proud of, and here's why:

Leading the pack is Nando's. Not only is the fast-food chain a favourite among SA chicken lovers, the brand's slick marketing campaigns are always woke and a reflection of the country's collective head-space.

The brand even made the hashtag #lockdownlingo a thing now.




And when it comes to our president's weekly lockdown speech, the memes come in hard and fast. "My fellow South Africans..."





Even comedian Donovan Goliath has gotten in on the act by giving his take on some of the world's biggest brands.





Covid-19lockdown

