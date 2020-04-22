Whatsappening? Funny South Africanisms to feed the lockdown soul
The national lockdown has put a damper on things. No, actually, that's an understatement. Lockdown has made life a struggle that we're still trying to adapt to.
Amid the global pandemic, it's the little things that keep us sane, like saying "hello" to the neighbour across the fence or baking a fresh loaf of bread in the middle of the day.
And yet, through it all, Mzansi has found a way to keep the laughs coming. From funny TikTok videos to coined terms only we get, humour is the one thing that is keeping the spirit of Ubuntu alive.
Our unique brand of humour is something to be proud of, and here's why:
Leading the pack is Nando's. Not only is the fast-food chain a favourite among SA chicken lovers, the brand's slick marketing campaigns are always woke and a reflection of the country's collective head-space.
The brand even made the hashtag #lockdownlingo a thing now.
Playing with other kids is not our real personality rn. #LockdownLingo 😂🇿🇦🥛 pic.twitter.com/KXXvTthQm1— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 20, 2020
Redefining ‘izinja ze game’ since April 2020 #LockdownLingo pic.twitter.com/UNnFbJJdWS— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 15, 2020
When the Oom met die groen baadjie tries to sneak out again on your watch. 📸 #LockdownLingo pic.twitter.com/JlJU1yb7cy— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 17, 2020
And when it comes to our president's weekly lockdown speech, the memes come in hard and fast. "My fellow South Africans..."
#cyrilramaphosa: My fellow South Africans— Slovas InnerBoyz (@Slovas_) April 21, 2020
South Africans: how many weeks? . Two, three? pic.twitter.com/zmGXF1kTxM
When I hear, “My fellow South Africans” next week Thursday.— we are not the same. (@LM_Okuhle) April 17, 2020
pic.twitter.com/RJjthFeQBH
Waiting for "My Fellow South Africans" Part 3 like. pic.twitter.com/VYIbO7D7WN— Wow, That's Crazy🤯 (@DumiCarl) April 21, 2020
My Fellow South Africans 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JeCe6pILcY— www.katlegokat.com (@KatlegoKat_) April 18, 2020
Even comedian Donovan Goliath has gotten in on the act by giving his take on some of the world's biggest brands.
Remember your social distancing. pic.twitter.com/DlaXXRGYLw— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) April 21, 2020
If the people who make the muffins at Mugg & Bean made sneakers. pic.twitter.com/JXQ5tqeYrX— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) April 20, 2020
Loving these. You’re having fun with these @DonovanGoliath Looking forward to what’s next. The designer in you will never die. pic.twitter.com/XtmZVmCpm6— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) April 19, 2020