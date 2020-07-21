When art masks reality

Now that masks are a part of our everyday lives, we might as well make the most of it.

See it as a handbag, an essential accessory that you take everywhere – the exception here being that it isn't optional – you have to wear it

"Wearing a mask is now not only an option, but it’s also mandatory so we may as well express ourselves artistically with art masks," said Marilyn van Emmenis, manager at Art.co.za.

The art warehouse recognised well-know artists by creating fabric face masks featuring details of their existing artworks.

Like many other cultural institutions around the country, who have been affected financially by the Covid-19 pandemic, selling masks is a way for the brand to generate some much-needed income.