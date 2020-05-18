When it comes to street style, K Naomi says she’s one of the best dressed and we agree
TV personality and entrepreneur, K Naomi is the girl she thinks she is.
Real name Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane, K Naomi is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Mzansi although she doesn’t see herself as a celeb.
In a question posed by Thick Leeyonce on Twitter about “Which South African celebrities do you think kills it when it comes to fashion? ( street style)” K Naomi replied by saying “I’m not a celebrity but I kill it when it comes to style...street, red carpet, bring it!”
I’m not a celebrity but I kill it when it comes to style.street, red carpet, bring it!🙏🏽♥️ https://t.co/96Yk7GhSxl— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) May 17, 2020
After that, the brand creative and strategist posted several pictures of herself in stunning outfits.
.with Style & Grace!♥️ pic.twitter.com/yBwDWjHCUZ— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) May 17, 2020
Just like us, Cassper Nyovest also agrees that K Naomi is indeed one of the best dressed.
Kill is an understatement!!!! You murder it!!!! Wetsa masepa!!!! MAFTOWN FINEST!!! https://t.co/2jNqUfWkUb— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2020
Here’s more of her hottest looks.
Don’t just exist, Live!♥️ - I told someone “if I can dress up for events, I can definitely show up for a family celebration’. This is another design of mine executed by @douxregalcouture. A few issues here and there but nothing to cry about.we show up regardless. Thank you again lovely... 📸: @tatsography_
