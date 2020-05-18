LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
K Naomi. Picture: Instagram.
When it comes to street style, K Naomi says she’s one of the best dressed and we agree

TV personality and entrepreneur, K Naomi is the girl she thinks she is. 


Real name Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane, K Naomi is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Mzansi although she doesn’t see herself as a celeb. 


In a question posed by Thick Leeyonce on Twitter about “Which South African celebrities do you think kills it when it comes to fashion? ( street style)” K Naomi replied by saying “I’m not a celebrity but I kill it when it comes to style...street, red carpet, bring it!”


After that, the brand creative and strategist posted several pictures of herself in stunning outfits. 


Just like us, Cassper Nyovest also agrees that K Naomi is indeed one of the best dressed. 



Here’s more of her hottest looks. 

♥️ #MrsSingle

