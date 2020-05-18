When it comes to street style, K Naomi says she’s one of the best dressed and we agree

TV personality and entrepreneur, K Naomi is the girl she thinks she is.

Real name Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane, K Naomi is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Mzansi although she doesn’t see herself as a celeb.

In a question posed by Thick Leeyonce on Twitter about “Which South African celebrities do you think kills it when it comes to fashion? ( street style)” K Naomi replied by saying “I’m not a celebrity but I kill it when it comes to style...street, red carpet, bring it!”





I’m not a celebrity but I kill it when it comes to style.street, red carpet, bring it!🙏🏽♥️ https://t.co/96Yk7GhSxl — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) May 17, 2020

After that, the brand creative and strategist posted several pictures of herself in stunning outfits.





Just like us, Cassper Nyovest also agrees that K Naomi is indeed one of the best dressed.

Kill is an understatement!!!! You murder it!!!! Wetsa masepa!!!! MAFTOWN FINEST!!! https://t.co/2jNqUfWkUb — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 17, 2020

Here’s more of her hottest looks.







