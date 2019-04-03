On the previous season of SAFW, Lerato Kganyago walked for Gert-Johan Coetzee. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Fashion week runway has become the celebrities playground where they flounce in their favourite designer’s garments.



The previous seasons of SA Fashion Week saw some of Mzansi's favourite stars, the likes of The Queen’s actress Rami Chuene, former Selimathunzi host Zizo Tshwete, Metro FM’s host Lerato Kganyago, fashion bloggers Sarah Langa and Kefilwe Mabote wowed the crowd as they modelled some SA’s finest designers at Sandton City in October.





Rami Chuene in Rubicon.





Highlights from last season include Chuene aka TGOM rocking the runway in a black sheer sparkling gown, while businesswoman and former beauty queen Tshwete turned heads in a sheath dress with a sheer bodice and feather detail. They were both dressed by Rubicon.





Zizo Tshwete rocking Rubicon.





Mabote looked dashing in a Gert-Johan Coetzee denim dress with pearls embellishments, while Langa dazzled with her iridescent dress with feather e paulettes.





Kefilwe Mabote in a Ger-Johan Coetzee denim dress.





Kganyago closed Coetzee's show in style with showstopper white gown paired with a veil.





With SS19 starting today, Mzansi fashionistas wait with bated breath to see who of their favourite stars would feature this season.





SA Fashion Week SS19 kicks off tonight at Sandton City and runs until Saturday. Some of the designers showcasing tonight include Thebe Magugu and Mmuso Maxwell. To view the full schedule visit www.safashionweek.co.za.







