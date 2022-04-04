Who will win best dressed at the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival?

The Cap Classique & Champagne festival is back in Joburg this coming weekend and if you’ll be attending, make sure you dress to the nines. Taking place at Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on April 9 and 10, the festival will not only be about the bubbles but will feature a fashion segment.

There will be a L’Ormarins Best Dressed Competition on both days of the festival. Guests are encouraged to follow the festival’s blue and white colour theme to stand a chance of winning a beautiful Okapi clutch – worth almost R20 000 – which will be awarded on both days to the person deemed the festival’s best dressed. The Okapi clutch boasts a luxurious ostrich skin finish, a removable strap allowing the bag to be carried over the shoulder or as a wristlet clutch, and a D ring on the front enabling each piece to be customised further with a chosen Okapi bag charm.

The Aja clutch by Okapi. Picture: Supplied. “Fashion and bubbly always go hand in hand, so we expect to see some glamorous, eye-catching blue and white ensembles from both the men and the women at the festival. The prizes are well worth making every effort to come fashionably attired,” says organiser Darielle Robertson. The festival will also feature live music, and 21 bubbly producers pouring over 35 different bubblies to taste and a variety of foods. Tickets cost R395 a person at webtickets.