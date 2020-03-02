Who wore what at this year's Veuve Clicquot Polo Series

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Renowned Champagne house Veuve Clicquot and Val de Vie Estate , South Africa’s home of polo hosted yet another polo event on March 1.

The event was part of the champagne's polo series which started on November 17 and is still ongoing on most Sundays where a late morning and afternoon of chukkas, chats and creative cuisine are the order of the day. While Joburg was flooded with rain this past weekend, Capetonians were having the time of their lives under the sun at the Veuve Clicquot Polo.





Under the theme "Polo Chic", Mzansi's A-listers brought a breath of fresh air as they came well dressed for the occasion, showcasing their elite fashion game.





First-time mom, Linda Mtoba who is known for being a head-turner at such events made a grand appearance in all white. Styled by WinqieTheStylist, the actress looked goddess-like in a white short skirt matched with a peplum jacket, a hairband made of pearls - completing the look with a Gucci Marmont purse.





Linda Mtoba. Picture: Brandon Mphela.





Speaking of mommies, we're a bit disappointed with Jessica Nkosi. Those white pants and a silver jacket didn't cut it; the whole outfit just looked wrong.





However, Nomzamo Mbatha came through for the show in multiple outfits and our favourite was the Gert-Johan Coetzee blue jumpsuit with fringes.





Nomzamo Mbatha dressed by Gert-Johan Coetzee. Picture: Instagram.





Mihlali Ndamase looked like a rich housewife in a bright satin bouffant dress. And of course, Blue Mbombo looked exquisite in a Scalo Designer number.

Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram.

Here's more of the best dressed.



