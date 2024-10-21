Why leggings are making a comeback as sustainable fashion

Leggings became a fashion staple around 2010 and since then, they’ve always been a trend. While they work better as loungewear, airport fits or to run errands, some used to wear them as high fashion, incorporating them with blazers to make them look even more classy.

Now that the Gen Z are the leading fashionistas, leggings have sort of taken a backseat, together with skinny jeans. It’s like this generation enjoys more relaxed clothes, that is why baggy jeans and oversized T-shirts are on trend. However, the millennials want the leggings back in trend because of comfort and functionality. According to a study conducted by the online platform Wethrift in partnership with Vintage Dealer and Fashion Communication lecturer Louisa Rodgers, it is reported that over 257,000 Google searches for leggings were recorded in the past month.

Leggings are comfortable and flexible. Picture: Pexels. “Historically, when athleisure and comfort-centric fashion trends gain momentum, leggings tend to resurface as a key item. “Given the current focus on health, wellness, and active lifestyles, it’s likely that leggings could experience another revival,” said Nick Drewe, a trend expert. “Thinking back to the 2000s, leggings were repurposed into streetwear, layered under dresses or oversized tops, as seen in collections by designers like Alexander Wang and Balenciaga.”

Drewe added that the reason most millennials want leggings back is because they are now produced sustainably. “Sustainability trends are another reason leggings may return to popularity. Many brands, such as Girlfriend Collective, produce leggings from recycled materials, appealing to eco-conscious consumers who value comfort and responsible consumption. “Investing in well-made, durable clothing that suits both active and casual settings aligns perfectly with leggings, which can last through various activities and seasons when made from high-quality materials,” said Drewe.