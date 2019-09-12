Fashion designer and singer Rihanna at Savage x Fenty show. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna showed her latest Savage X Fenty collection of lingerie and loungewear on September 12 as part of New York Fashion Week. The show featured an impressive list of musos like Big Sean, Halsey and Migos and models which included Hadid sisters, Joan Small, Alek Wek and Cara Delevingne.

Singer Halsey. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Cara Delevingne, from left, model Joan Smalls and model Gigi Hadid. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

But if you (like myself) have checked out all your social media platforms to try and get just a peek at the fashion show, you're not going to find much.

Phones were strictly forbidden and audience members had their phones locked in cases. Those who broke the rules spent the evening posting really bad and dark pics.

Those wanting to watch the show will have to wait until September 20 when the film will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries and territories.

However, Rihanna did put a few of the new pieces up immediately on sale on Amazon. That's what you call hot off the runway.

The stage was lit up in purple, yellow and red which formed the backdrop which showed sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid wearing harem style looks in pink and yellow. She even included 21 Savage as a model.

Like her models, her line ranges from XS-3X and bra sizes from 32A-42H.

Rihanna's star-studded guest list included mom-to-be Ashley Graham, Normani, Diplo and Kacey Musgraves.

Model Ashley Graham. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)