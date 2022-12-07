Winnie Harlow wears Magnum Vegan Dress to 2022 British Fashion Awards

Winnie Harlow walked the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday night wearing a Magnum Vegan Dress designed by Iris van Herpen. The 28-year-old Canadian model stunned at the exclusive event held at the Royal Albert Hall in London in the world’s first Haute Couture vegan dress made from cocoa beans.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magnum ice cream partnered with luxury Dutch fashion designer Van Herpen – one of the industry’s most talented and forward-thinking creatives - to design a vegan dress inspired by the iconic Magnum Vegan Ice Cream. Watch video: With the purpose of strengthening and driving Magnum’s environmental credentials, the Magnum Vegan Dress is designed and created using sustainable materials that reference Magnum’s Vegan ingredients in an indulgent fusion between the brand’s iconic melting chocolate and Iris’ luxurious fluid designs.

The Magnum Vegan Dress is a celebration of Magnum’s Vegan range, an expertly crafted and award-winning collection of delicious, plant-based indulgence and 100% Magnum pleasure, without any dairy. This is part of the brand’s long-term commitment to putting sustainability at the heart of the brand and working towards revolutionising its waste product into a viable, circular solution inspired by its long-standing inspiration from fashion. The brand intends to commission a research project with the Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour (LITAC) in the School of Design to further this commitment and look at how Magnum can bring to life accessible, sustainable fashion using by-products from its core ingredients.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the event - which is organised by the British Fashion Council - Naomi Campbell led tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The 52-year-old supermodel introduced the Fashion Salute Show segment, which featured a host of London-based brands, including Burberry, Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood and Christopher Kane, among many more, in remembrance of the monarch - who died in September at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign. Campbell said: "Her Majesty approved of the work of the BFC and helped encourage the future of young creative talent."

Story continues below Advertisement