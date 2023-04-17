Woman in Mr Price heels goes viral, prompting comments on snazzy footwear

Many people lamented the discomfort of Mr Price’s heels.

After purchasing a pair of boots from the clothes store, one woman on TikTok posted her experience. User @simplegurrlldiaries on TikTok recorded herself strolling in her high-heeled Mr Price shoes. The customer was stumbling as she attempted to move while wearing boots.

♬ original sound - @Tee_Mbatha @simplegurrlldiaries Replying to @LebzaBo the day i catch Mr Price neh ??? 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂. I need a 1 on 1 with their Shoe Department. These boots are PAINFUL 😭, i am a serial heels wearer but this ? I couldnt take it #mrpriceeverydayviral People enjoy seeing what others have bought at nearby stores. She did her best to maintain balance despite the fact that the video had many people in stitches. The Mr Price shoes, according to many commenters, are only there for aesthetic purposes.

@28_h e r8 said: “Mr Price shoes are only good for aesthetics.” @thereallyd1 said: “I’ve decided to trust Aldo and Foschini with my girly shoe coins because.” @lelorere said: “Mr Price is for flip-flops only.”

Mr Price delivers when it comes to ensuring that even those without a lot of money look good. We observe the retail establishment discounting goods that we would purchase for about R1 000.

Nice but can't say the same thing about the quality.😏 https://t.co/pJ2fXkVZne — Miss Selaelo (@Mash_Selaelo) March 15, 2022 Retailers have discontinued several adorable, little heels that are beautiful. They appear to boost you and muddle your enemies’ perception of your financial situation. Despite how adorable they are, potential buyers are hesitant to purchase the heels since they have noticed a decline in the quality of store-bought goods.

Tweeps did not fight about the heels’ style because it is obvious that they are fashionable. As for the quality, several dubious Twitter users said that after a few steps in the shoes, you’ll find yourself walking without the heel. The comparisons between Mr Price and other similar retailers and the quality that each promises, dominate the remarks.

Customers believe that other merchants offer more comfort and value for money, whereas Mr Price offers little more than vibes and style for the price you spend. A second Twitter user brazenly added their two cents, writing, “Nice but can’t say the same thing about the quality.” Many viewers of the video feel her pain because they can identify with her awkward gait.