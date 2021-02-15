Women respond to Kendall Jenner modelling micro thong: ’Are they marketing eye patches as underwear now?’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As a full figure, 40-something mom of three, with wobbly thighs and sagging bottom, my time for skimpy outfits and barely-there lingerie has long come and gone. So when model Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram post popped up on my Instagram feed, I almost choked on the choc-chip cookie I was snacking on. First of all her tall, lean, toned body with legs that go on forever, is already a vision to behold. How “perfect” can a human possibly be? But it was the microscopic thong she was wearing that got me. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) The red tiny thong is part of sister Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims range that she launched for Valentine’s Day.

I jumped onto the Skims Instagram page where I came face to coochie with a super close-up of the minute panties.

The caption, “Made from our beloved Fits Everybody fabric” had me in stitches.

“Fits Everybody” they say? Does everybody have Jenner’s unbelievably perfect body?

Looking - no staring - at the image, I couldn’t help but wonder how the hell that “pantie” stays up, who does her hair removal and where is her coochie hiding?

Then I thought, how would I possibly look in something like? Not that I have the guts to wear something like, but for a moment I tried to picture myself in it.

In response to one of my Twitter posts regarding the Skims micro thong in which I which I said, “If I had to wear this it would disappear between my rolls. Does it come with double sided tape?” I discovered that I wasn’t the only woman wondering the same thing.

If I had to wear this is would disappear between my rolls. Does it come with double sided tape? https://t.co/RryQQBzxod pic.twitter.com/Z35sfNdIxK — (GZC) (@GerryCupido) February 13, 2021

Many women commented on the fact that it was so small that it certainly wouldn’t cover their entire lady bits.

Here are a few of the responses from the “real” women out there:

my coochie and rolls would laugh at me so hard if i tried https://t.co/qdDZ5Z9Het — original beyonc (@abutimasego) February 13, 2021

I’m so confused as to where her coochie is 😭 https://t.co/LwxUYMP66x — George (@georgiaroman_) February 13, 2021

are they really marketing eye patches as underwear now?😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 https://t.co/WgUUxEEGrN — amaara🧚![CDATA[]]>🏼‍♀️ (@uhhmaara) February 13, 2021

That thong would simply not cover my privates. Half of it would still be showing like whaaat is this?😭![CDATA[]]>😂 https://t.co/XY5IBCQodV — storm 🐉 (@camstormf) February 13, 2021

Does hair even live there?! https://t.co/XuNiFXxZzz — Sandisiwe (@S_Sandisiwe) February 13, 2021