Women who ate up Halloween by channelling Beyoncé

On October 31, people from across the world celebrated Halloween. Halloween is a spooky festival with many activities, including trick or treat, where children dress up as their favourite fictional characters and collect candy. Over the years, we’ve seen young and old participate in Halloween, and this year, many girls who dressed up as Beyoncé ate and left no crumbs.

It is no surprise that celebrities wanted to be Beyoncé for Halloween. After all, she is a global icon. Uncle Waffles and Lori Harvey Both ladies dressed up as Queen B in the “Check it out” music video.

She also recreated Beyoncé’s Golden Globes 2020 look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royalty Brown Official (@missroyaltybrown) Candice Modiselle The dancer and actress went for a Renaissance Halloween and left no stone unturned. Her stylist, Odirile, understood the assignment with the top three costumes inspired by the fashion from the Renaissance album art. Our favourite is the black bodysuit with fringing arms and a dramatic hat, followed by the fascinator and the cone bodice.