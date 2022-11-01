Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Women who ate up Halloween by channelling Beyoncé

Candice Modiselle as Beyoncé. Picture: Jr Ecko

Published 2h ago

On October 31, people from across the world celebrated Halloween. Halloween is a spooky festival with many activities, including trick or treat, where children dress up as their favourite fictional characters and collect candy.

Over the years, we’ve seen young and old participate in Halloween, and this year, many girls who dressed up as Beyoncé ate and left no crumbs.

It is no surprise that celebrities wanted to be Beyoncé for Halloween. After all, she is a global icon.

Uncle Waffles and Lori Harvey

Both ladies dressed up as Queen B in the “Check it out” music video.

Harvey even got the same braids, while Waffles opted for a curly wig. Nonetheless, they both equally slayed.

Royalty Brown

Chris Bown’s daughter stole the hearts of many when she channelled the “Cuff It” hitmaker. Styled by Thick by Robyn, the eight-year-old rocked as Mrs Carter in five different looks, including the Coachella 2018 outfit where B wore denim shorts and a yellow cropped hoodie.

She also recreated Beyoncé’s Golden Globes 2020 look.

Candice Modiselle

The dancer and actress went for a Renaissance Halloween and left no stone unturned. Her stylist, Odirile, understood the assignment with the top three costumes inspired by the fashion from the Renaissance album art. Our favourite is the black bodysuit with fringing arms and a dramatic hat, followed by the fascinator and the cone bodice.

