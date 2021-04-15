World Art Day: Photographers own their crown by honouring the craft

Gone are the days when photographers were perceived as nothing but cameramen. These days, they are celebrated as talented visual artists whose work takes us to moments that shall never be forgotten. What’s lovely about photography is that it captured a permanent memory that’s visible. And as we commemorate World Art Day (April 15), we look at the fashion photographers who own their crown by honouring their craft. South African award-winning photographers are celebrated through a partnership with Black Crown as they document and unpack the brand’s conceptualisation, using the eyes they have for photography. The photographers include David Blaq, Shane Burnell, Themba Mbuyisa and Legae.

Themba Mbuyisa is a fashion photographer who captures intimate moments through high fashion silhouettes. Early this year, he got to create a stunning shoot with reigning Miss South Africa, Shudufadzo Musida.

Known for deviating from the usual conventional form of fashion photography is Blaq, a self-taught photographer who has worked with the likes of Shelley Mokoena, one of South Africa's most talented fashion content curators.

Burnell is a renowned South African model and photographer who captures the world around him through the lens. The Cape Town-based artist got to shoot the front and back cover of Moevir, a Fashion and art photography magazine based in Paris, France.

Legae is more into fashion and food.