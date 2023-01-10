World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2023 theme announced

On Saturday, January 28, fashionistas, partygoers and horse-racing enthusiasts will be gathering at the Hollywoodbets Kenithworth Racecourse for the 2023 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met. While the Cape Town Met is about the winning horses, it’s the high fashion and entertainment that attracts those who will not be punting on the day.

Every year fashionistas are encouraged to dress to the overall theme that sets the tone for the fun-filled day and this year is no different. The theme for this year’s Cape Town Met is Mardi Gras. Already one can envisage a flood of purple, green and gold, extravagant masks, skimpy outfits and a whole lot of feathers.

Previous years themes like “Glam Garden”, “African Luxury –Precious Metals” and “Style ahead of the field” had event goers from fashionistas to celebrities go out of their way to outdo each other to win the coveted best dressed prize. The exquisite event is set to showcase the very best in racing, phenomenal dining experiences, prizes for the best-dressed and enough live entertainment to keep the party going from dusk ‘til dawn. This year promises to be an extravaganza packed with surprise big name music artists, celebrity guest appearances and outrageous couture.

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023 Time: 11:00am – 22:00pm Venue: Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse

