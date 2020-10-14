Would you wear the same underwear 5 days in a row? Before answering, read this

Do you change your underwear every day? One would assume the answer to this simple question would be yes. But recent studies found this is not the case for 17% of women and 22% of men. Yes. There are folk out there who only change their underwear every second day. Some even wear the same underwear for as long as five days. My first, and only, response to this disturbing finding, is EEUW.

A new study conducted by online retailer OnBuy surveyed 2 790 men and women about their underwear hygiene and found that one in 20 men (5%) admit to wearing their undies more than five times before washing them.

WATCH: How often do you change your underwear?

And believe or not, the statistics for women is 7% percent.

Of those who admitted they didn't change their underwear daily, 76% of men and 69% of women revealed that they turn their undies inside out for a “cleaner feel”.

Can you imagine wearing the same thong for more than a day? Turning those tiny panties inside out really won’t make a huge difference, you’d think. That’s using the same string of floss more than once.

For those who don’t understand why you need to change your underwear daily, British doctor Nichola Cosgrove explains the reasons.

“Underwear in a way acts as a barrier to protect our clothes, as it’s easier to wash our underwear regularly than our clothes,” she said in an interview with Metro.co.uk

“By not changing your underwear every day you will start to have an accumulation of bacteria like Escherichia coli, staphylococcus, streptococcus and many others that are perfectly normal and useful when they remain at their required levels.

“However, because they thrive in a warm and humid environment, they will start to multiply out of control. The effects of these can be as simple as a bad odour, a rash, excess itching, to full-on yeast infections, urinary tract infections and potentially life-threatening staph infections.”

We are living in a time where personal hygiene and cleanliness has become a matter of survival. So come on now guys, keep those private bits germ-free as well.

Change your panties daily. It’s the right thing to do.