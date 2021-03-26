XT range drops its first collection featuring SA creatives

It’s been a year since lockdown was first implemented, and the fashion industry has seen a rise in loungewear worldwide.

This was because many people started working from home and movement was limited.

For fashionistas, staying comfortable while keeping up with their fashion standards meant wearing cosy but stylish clothes. And that’s how loungewear became popular.

To hop on the trend wheel, Cross Trainer launched its first-ever XT range. At an event held at Sandton City on Wednesday night, media and fashion fanatics got to preview the new range of tights, tracksuits, cool T-shirts, dresses and sneakers.

Bontle Smith. Picture: Supplied.

On the inspiration behind the collection, Ryan Frame, creative strategist of XT range, said: “Upon conceiving the brand, we wanted to separate the XT range from what was already out there. Rather than produce another fashion label that adds to the woe of the environment, our goal was to produce a sustainable brand with the future in mind."