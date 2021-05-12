Yas queen! MEFeater Magazine tweets Bonang and Mzansi is loving it

Those who follow MEFeater Magazine will know that they always feature prominent black international celebrities. Often paying homage to the greats or highlighting stylish stars.

Beyonce and Rihanna are often featured, even if it’s just a fashion throwback. Their Twitter page has an international 132K following of fashion and celeb watchers.

So when the magazine posted a tweet featuring our very own queen of style, Bonang, their South African followers jumped on it, singing her praises.

The post showed the TV-presenter and businesswoman holding a bottle of her House Of BNG MCC with the caption: “The South African Queen: @bonang_m’s House Of BNG“

We know Queen B to be this uber stylish hard working businesswoman who rarely makes a wrong fashion or business move.

The online article revealed all there is to know about the Being Bonang reality TV star, as well as her numerous international accolades.

“In 2013 Miss Matheba became the first international ambassador for the cosmetic brand Revlon outside the US.

“Queen B also became the first South African to host the pre-show of the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2014. Her international accolades include awards from – E! Entertainment People’s Choice Awards: African Influencer of the Year 2019. GQ Woman of the year 2020, and Global Social Awards 2019” comments the magazine“.

Referring to Bonang’s MCC wines, House Of BNG, they acknowledge that she’s the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association.

Here’s what the queen of style’s loyal fans had to say about the MEFeater tweet.

@bonang_m I love you so much 😍 Always so inspiring 🙌🏿 Always rooting for you ❤️ Always winning and always breaking those glass ceilings placed on African women. I love to see it. . An icon and a legend in her own right. https://t.co/aDNyeQoXpp — The Undefined Dreamer ❤️ (@soulfulshelly) May 12, 2021

Bonang has really come so far and deserves every success she has achieved ❤️ https://t.co/OSUU7rKVc0 — ayanda (@ayandaxhamane_) May 11, 2021

Our national Treasure 🇿🇦 https://t.co/7gylU5lKrp — Mom, I am a rich man" (@NelePrecious) May 11, 2021