Nicholas Coutts takes a bow at Menswear Fashion Week. (Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

Today the fashion world mourns the death of young South African designer, Nicholas Coutts.

Known for his vibrant knits and clean modern designs, 27-year-old Nicholas passed away on Sunday.

SA designer Nicholas Coutts. (Picture: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

Designer, influencers, those who worked along side him and the supporters of his work, took to social media to express their grief of the loss of this talented designer.

In a tweet paying tribute to Nicholas, designer Rich Mnisi says, "As we celebrate the life of a true icon. Thank you for your heart, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your talent, thank you for being you. You brought light and colour to this world. I will love you forever Nicholas Coutts. Rest in Eternal Peace."

As we celebrate the life of a true icon. Thank you for your heart, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your talent, thank you for being you. You brought light and colour to this world. I will love you forever Nicholas Coutts. Rest in Eternal Peace pic.twitter.com/bBnbHkphnR — RICH FUMANI MNISI (@therichmnisi) May 6, 2019

In a tweet by artist Lady Skollie, she speaks about when she first met him, "Life is short. Whether you live short or long, life is short. I met Nicholas Coutts when he was 11, I was 19 & he was what he was; a ray of light that was peculiar, warm and most importantly, illuminating. He wasn't here for long but thank you God that Nicholas Coutts was here"

Influener Seth Shezi took to Instagram posting a slide of images illustrating Nicholas floating in the ocean. The caption included the words, "The day we shot these images, we’d been talking about our mutual love for the 1858 painting by Paul Delaroche entitled la Jeune Martyre of the floating angel - now these images take on a completely new meaning."

Messages continue to flood all social media platforms with messages of condolence.

AFI is saddened to learn of the passing of designer Nicholas Coutts.



Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and everyone who knew and loved him.



We are honored to have had you share your craftsmanship through our platform, May your soul Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1tmBhzQdr — African Fashion International (@AFI_sa) May 6, 2019

Shocked about Nicholas Coutts. One of the talented menswear designers in SA who really pushed boundaries. What a loss to the industry. May he rest in peace. — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) May 6, 2019











