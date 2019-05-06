Today the fashion world mourns the death of young South African designer, Nicholas Coutts.
Known for his vibrant knits and clean modern designs, 27-year-old Nicholas passed away on Sunday.
Designer, influencers, those who worked along side him and the supporters of his work, took to social media to express their grief of the loss of this talented designer.
In a tweet paying tribute to Nicholas, designer Rich Mnisi says, "As we celebrate the life of a true icon. Thank you for your heart, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your talent, thank you for being you. You brought light and colour to this world. I will love you forever Nicholas Coutts. Rest in Eternal Peace."
As we celebrate the life of a true icon. Thank you for your heart, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your talent, thank you for being you. You brought light and colour to this world. I will love you forever Nicholas Coutts. Rest in Eternal Peace pic.twitter.com/bBnbHkphnR— RICH FUMANI MNISI (@therichmnisi) May 6, 2019
In a tweet by artist Lady Skollie, she speaks about when she first met him, "Life is short. Whether you live short or long, life is short. I met Nicholas Coutts when he was 11, I was 19 & he was what he was; a ray of light that was peculiar, warm and most importantly, illuminating. He wasn't here for long but thank you God that Nicholas Coutts was here"
Influener Seth Shezi took to Instagram posting a slide of images illustrating Nicholas floating in the ocean. The caption included the words, "The day we shot these images, we’d been talking about our mutual love for the 1858 painting by Paul Delaroche entitled la Jeune Martyre of the floating angel - now these images take on a completely new meaning."
RIP N I C H O L A S C O U T T S ____________________________________ RIP gentle soul. For many your tough exterior belied your caring tender heart. Thank you for the good times, for sharing your talent and craftsmanship with us, and for being a constant cheerleader. You are loved! The day we shot these images, we’d been talking about our mutual love for the 1858 painting by Paul Delaroche entitled la Jeune Martyre of the floating angel - now these images take on a completely new meaning. 🖤 ____________________________________ So far to go But you've already reached the light Your new beginning Chapters are written out for you 'Cause you're never coming back down You belong to the stars in the clouds Goodbyes, good times #rip #niclivesforever #nicholascoutts
Messages continue to flood all social media platforms with messages of condolence.
AFI is saddened to learn of the passing of designer Nicholas Coutts.
Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and everyone who knew and loved him.
We are honored to have had you share your craftsmanship through our platform, May your soul Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1tmBhzQdr
Shocked about Nicholas Coutts. One of the talented menswear designers in SA who really pushed boundaries. What a loss to the industry. May he rest in peace.— Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) May 6, 2019
Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, the very talented Nicholas Coutts. He was an incredible person inside out, and it was definitely a privilege to have worked with him a month ago here in Kuala Lumpur. Our team at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur wishes the most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Nick. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. . . . . . . . . #NicholasCoutts #fashiondesigner #southafrica #legend #design #genius #MBFWKL #MBFWKL2019 #gonetoosoon #neverforgotten #goodpeople #legacy
