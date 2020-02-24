Young Uncle Vinny is the new ambassador of the Puma Fast Rider









Uncle Vinny loves rocking his Future Riders with casual outfits. Picture: Supplied When artist Riky Rick gives you his stamp of approval then you know you much be doing something right. Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu (aka Uncle Vinny), a young creative changing the game as an emcee, actor, radio presenter and event curator, got recognition from culture king, Riky Rick who then took Vinny under his wing and has supported his career ever since. Vinny started his career in Grade 9 as a presenter on Hillbrow Radio Station being one of if not the youngest radio presenters in SA. The talent artist has seen great success at a young age – he is closely affiliated with Cotton Fest, has performed at Nasty C's Ivyson Tour, made history as the youngest person to ever present an award at the South African Hip Hop Awards, hosted his first big event, Rodeo, and had his name on the line-up with greats such as Riky Rick, Frank Casino, Nasty C, AKA and Cassper Nyovest. He has graced many big events with his lively presence. Being associated with such big names in the industry has gained him international recognition from the likes of Young Lord and Icy Kof.

Vinny is an ambassador of the Puma Fast Rider. Picture: Supplied

This month Uncle Vinny, along side dancer YBN Cordae and singer DaniLeigh, became an ambassador of the Puma Fast Rider. The new Future Rider Play On and Style Rider Play On fuse futuristic and retro designs through vibrant colour combos and nostalgic style nods.

We chat to Uncle Vinny about his involvement the Puma brand.

Why did you collaborate with PUMA?

I chose to collaborate with PUMA because it’s the right brand for me, one that I really love. I know they can help me build my brand to reach good heights.

How do you style the new PUMA Rider? What is your favourite combination when rocking the kicks?

I love rocking my Future Riders along with my casual and more formal outfits.

Uncle Vinny loves rocking his Future Riders with casual outfits. Picture: Supplied

You’re exposed to some hot street-style – what trends have you noticed in South Africa?

People are rocking a lot of tracksuits – being tracksuit mafias and having dope sneakers.

What or who inspires you, and motivates you to keep rising?

Mostly my friends, Ys ,The Voice and the gang – Riky, Nasty C and Gunna. I’m motivated to keep rising because I just want to take my family out from the hood and give them the opportunity to live a good life.

Tell us about the journey from starting out on radio in Grade 9 to having your name on the line-up with big names such as Nasty C?

In grade 9 my goal was to be one of the youngest to do it, and I wanted to prove that I could. I followed my path and focussed on the dream, which landed me on the big stages with my big OGs.

What is your next step for you as a young creative?

I want to break more boundaries, travel and curate the best content for my fans.

What words of wisdom do you live by?

Anything is possible nothing can stop you.

There are a lot of young creatives out there – what is your advice to them?

Be unique.

The FUTURE RIDER Play On is currently available at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, The Cross Trainer, Superbalist, sportscene, Side Step, OFFICE London and selected retailers.

The STYLE RIDER Play On will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores, Shesha, Hipkicks and selected retailers.