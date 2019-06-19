Puma ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha. (Picture supplied)

Today women are encouraged to embrace who they are and to know that there’s no such thing as flaws. That each woman is unique in their own way and that each wrinkle and dimple is exactly where it’s meant to be. The same attitude allows you to express your individuality through your unique sense of style. Following trends doesn’t mean you have to dress exactly like the next person. Trends are merely a tool to define your style.

One of those women who stands firm and is unapologetic about who she is, is Puma ambassador South African actress, television personality Nomzamo Mbatha.

We spoke to this incredible young women about how she embrace her uniqueness and how she feels about being Puma's ambassador.

Q: Describe your journey to embracing the woman you are today?

Like every woman or young girl, growing up I had insecurities about my appearance but it was my grandmother who taught and instilled in me that it was not about the outward appearance but what mattered most was my mind and the gift I had to give to the world.

Working out and staying fit is about taking care of my being, it was never about getting compliments or impressing people. How I feel about myself is important, serving myself and being happy is important.

Puma ambassador South African actress, television personality Nomzamo Mbatha. (Picture supplied)

Q: How do you motivate young South African women to embrace their uniqueness?

I always tell young women, even my peers, to embrace themselves and live their truth. FULLY. The human race is a spectrum, and there is space for every single one of us. We are similar, we are different - even in our similarities, there are differences. Embrace yourself and live your truth.

Q: What does being a Puma ambassador mean to you?

To be the PUMA ambassador for four years running is phenomenal. It’s absolutely incredible to represent a brand that focuses on health and self-empowerment and a brand which celebrates women. PUMA also speaks to lifestyle and creates apparel and footwear which allows you to rock effortlessly. The brand just works for all aspects of life and to be the PUMA ambassador is an honour.

Q: How would you describe your style?

Understated. Bold. Young.

Q: What is it about your style that makes you stand out?

I honestly don’t know! Somebody would have to make the observation and tell me.

Q: What clothing item/items can’t you live without?

SNEAKERS! All of my PUMA sneakers. And sweatpants!

Q: How do you style the PUMA CELL Stellar?

Think “Back To The Future” - a little old school nostalgia with futuristic fashion. It’s super cool! It’s a retro vibe with cool kid status.