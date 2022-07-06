Zakes Bantwini can’t contain his excitement over his wife Nandi Madida’s winning outfit

Award-winning musician and record producer Zakes Bantwini expressed his excitement on Instagram over his wife Nandi Madida’s winning Hollywoodbets Durban July outfit.
Bantwini didn’t attend the HDJ because he is at Afronation. The massive European urban music beach festival was held in Portimão, the Algarve, Portugal, over the past weekend.
Bantwini made his followers all mushy with his cute dedication post to his wife. He wrote: “I’m trying so hard to be humble. My wife @nandi_madida took best dressed at the Durban July 2022”.
He added a picture of Madida in her honeycomb themed dress. The theme of the HDJ was “Show Me The Honey” and hundreds of celebs, as well as the public, put their best feet forward to show off their stylish outfits.
The proud muso showed off the picture to his 836K followers and after nearly 400 comments later, there wasn't one follower who disagreed. People lived for the looks Nandi served.
First on the list was Tbo Touch who commented: “I co-signed”.
A humbled Madida shared yellow hearts and a bee emoji in the comments section.
@Lisa_pezisa wrote : “I am with you there, she looked amazing”.
Madida shared the news of her Best Dressed victory on Twitter. She was dressed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion.
She wrote: “Thank you @Hollywoodbets for choosing me as the Queen Bee for your marquee. The aim was to be comfortable, chic and dressed to the theme. Next project and event this month is in LA. Not very active on Twitter but thank you for the love.”
Thank you @Hollywoodbets for choosing me as the Queen Bee 🐝 for your Marquee. The aim was to be comfortable,chic &dressed to the theme. Next project&event this month is in LA 🇺🇸.— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) July 3, 2022
Not very active on Twitter but Thank you for the love. 🍯💛
Gown: @keys_fashion#durbanjuly2022 pic.twitter.com/MrUfj9gM1h
One of SA’s most loved celebrity couples, the pair who met at the SA Music Awards nominees party, got hitched in 2016 and have two kids named Shaka and Nefertiti.