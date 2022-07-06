Zakes Bantwini can’t contain his excitement over his wife Nandi Madida’s winning outfit

Bantwini didn’t attend the HDJ because he is at Afronation. The massive European urban music beach festival was held in Portimão, the Algarve, Portugal, over the past weekend.

Award-winning musician and record producer Zakes Bantwini expressed his excitement on Instagram over his wife Nandi Madida’s winning Hollywoodbets Durban July outfit.

Bantwini made his followers all mushy with his cute dedication post to his wife. He wrote: “I’m trying so hard to be humble. My wife @nandi_madida took best dressed at the Durban July 2022”.

He added a picture of Madida in her honeycomb themed dress. The theme of the HDJ was “Show Me The Honey” and hundreds of celebs, as well as the public, put their best feet forward to show off their stylish outfits.

The proud muso showed off the picture to his 836K followers and after nearly 400 comments later, there wasn't one follower who disagreed. People lived for the looks Nandi served.

First on the list was Tbo Touch who commented: “I co-signed”.