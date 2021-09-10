Zendaya, darling of the Met Gala red carpet, will not be attending the event this year

Just days before the 2021 Met Gala takes centre stage in New York City, one fashionista has confirmed that she will not be attending the event this year. Actor Zendaya won't be at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday with Hollywood's brightest stars but she has a good reason for it.

"I will be on Euphoria," the 25-year-old actor told Extra during a joint interview with her 'Dune' co-star Timothee Chalamet, who is a co-chair of this year's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion-themed gala, on Thursday. "My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria. I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting," she added. Zendaya always makes a grand entrance at the Met. Picture: Instagram Many fans were hoping Zendaya would make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Tom Holland at fashion's biggest night. The HBO star, who is currently filming season 2 of her hit show 'Euphoria' and the 'Cherry' actor met on the set of 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

After denying romance rumours for years, the co-stars were spotted packing on the PDA in the car in July. "They're both not one to make their relationship public," a source told Us Weekly at the time. The source added, "They're private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would've just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around. Their relationship when they first dated happened naturally. I know they broke up at some point, but they've always remained friends."

The source further said, "Their chemistry on the set of Spider-Man was off the charts. It was no wonder why they were chosen to play each other's love interests." More recently, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo works as a couple "because he makes her laugh." "Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic. They both challenge each other and balance each other out," the source said in August.

The former Disney star and the actor recently made headlines for his sweet birthday tribute to Zendaya on September 1. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," he wrote via Instagram. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx." She later commented, "Calling now." Days later, Zendaya touched on her dating life in her British Vogue cover story, telling the magazine, "My dad, my brothers, it's a whole thing. Good luck to whoever wants to take that on."