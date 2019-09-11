Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Unapologetic nudist and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is said to release her own clothing range.



The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans that she will sell proper merchandise. She also stated that they mustn't copy her idea because it's not the final product, yet.





“I will sell Proper Merchandise very Stylish, that you can Rock on a Date night, Party & be Sexy like Zodwa Wabantu.” Wrote Zodwa on Instagram.









The Zodwa Wabantu range is a collection of T-shirts, hoodies and caps. It has a logo written "Zodwa Wabantu where the "o" is made of Zodwa's face with her signature hairstyle of ma-hawk cornrows.









We applaud Zodwa for her new business adventure but then again, will she be wearing the merchandise? I mean for all we know, Zodwa likes showing skin, and a hoodie and a cap are far from revealing.





Could this be her way of re-branding? Or is just made for fans? I guess we'll have to wait and see.