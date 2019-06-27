Zodwa Wabantu with her bae Ntobeko Linda at the 2018 Vodacom Durban July. Instagram

South Africa’s biggest event, the Durban July is next weekend and we are curious as to what dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu will wear. Famous for her revealing wardrobe and dancing without underwear, Zodwa Wabantu is a hot topic in the press and social media.

Her Durban July barely-there outfits for the last two years have been iconic.

Last year she attended as a unapologetic nudist and donned a black lace floor-length gown with a middle high-slit and cutaways at the hips by Nonkosi Collection.

Zodwa Wabanta at the 2018 VDJ.

In 2017, she wore a black dress with a slit that exposed half of her bottom.

The dancer lives in Durban but is originally from Rockville, Soweto, says the way she dresses is not to seek attention.

During an interview with East Coast Radio about her Durban July 2017 outfit, Zodwa Wabantu said she didn’t care about what people said because she’s not doing it for them.

Zodwa Wabantu's VDJ 2017 outfit. Picture: Motshwaro Mofokeng.

“I bought the material, took it to the tailor and told him what I wanted. I didn’t care about people,

I always don’t care about people. I wouldn’t say I made the dress to draw attention,” said Zodwa Wabantu.

What will Zodwa Wabantu wear this year? Will she stick to her signature style of being semi-nude or will she shock the nation and be fully dressed? Whatever she decides on wearing, it’s bound to cause a stir.

The Vodacom Durban July on July 6 at Greyville Racecourse. Tickets are currently on sale at Computicket, visit www.vodacomdurbanjuly.co.za.