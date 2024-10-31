Zola 7's new T-shirt line sparks unprecedented fan support

South African Kwaito star and actor Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini has launched an apparel line and it’s selling like hotcakes.
The former “Yizo Yizo” star has a new range of T-shirts with his face printed on them and fans, who have always been supportive, are requesting a mark-up price.
What makes this T-shirt special is that the photograph used is no an ordinary one, it’s the cover art of his debut album, “uMdlwembe”, launched in 2001.
“I am sorry, that T-shirt can never be R350! It should retail for at least 1k minimum. R350 should be for kiddies' T-shirts. Yes, we don't have money, myself included, but this holds far greater value,” said @Tiyang_Basotho.
Another supporter, @SanphuSA, said: “On behalf of all citizens, please make it R500, including delivery. That T-shirt holds memories of greater value.”
Others suggested he open a pop-up store, where he can sell his merchandise and do a meet and greet with fans.
“Another idea Mzolisto would be to have pop-up stores or alternatively sell at your concerts/events. That way, the merchandise could move faster and at the same time you can have meet and greet with your fans, take pictures and create memories they will never forget. Hola 7,” said @VILLOZHO84.
Besides exploring fashion, Zola continues his music career following a major comeback, assisted by Cassper Nyovest in 2020, who brought him back when he featured him on a hit single “Hlengiwe”.
Since then, the Kwaito star has been bagging gigs, performing in and out of the country.