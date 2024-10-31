Zola 7's new T-shirt line sparks unprecedented fan support

The former “Yizo Yizo” star has a new range of T-shirts with his face printed on them and fans, who have always been supportive, are requesting a mark-up price.

South African Kwaito star and actor Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini has launched an apparel line and it’s selling like hotcakes.

What makes this T-shirt special is that the photograph used is no an ordinary one, it’s the cover art of his debut album, “uMdlwembe”, launched in 2001.

“I am sorry, that T-shirt can never be R350! It should retail for at least 1k minimum. R350 should be for kiddies' T-shirts. Yes, we don't have money, myself included, but this holds far greater value,” said @Tiyang_Basotho.

Another supporter, @SanphuSA, said: “On behalf of all citizens, please make it R500, including delivery. That T-shirt holds memories of greater value.”