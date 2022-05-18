Zola Nombona launches new shapewear brand

Taking to Instagram, the “Lockdown” star announced to her 1.4 million followers that she is now the owner of Lxve, a new shapewear brand.

She started by thanking God and continued to say: “This is LOVE. Today I am happy. I can finally introduce you guys to this dream of mine that I have worked so hard to make a reality. We’re a movement that celebrates bodies in all shapes and sizes while prioritising good quality, great functionality and comfort.”

She also launched the brand’s website, where people can shop full-firming briefs, maximal contour butt-lifting tights and more.

Her shapewear range is inclusive, catering for women of all sizes and shapes. She worked with everyday women to model for her brand. These women represent the “normal” beauty standards and not the unrealistic ones.