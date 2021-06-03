Zozibini Tunzi dazzles in Thebe Magugu hand-dipped knitted fringe dress

One thing about Zozibini Tunzi, she’s a fan of African brands.

The former Miss Universe is back in South Africa, and while busy with meetings and interviews, she was seen on the Instagram streets wearing the Thebe Magugu hand-dipped knitted fringe dress.

The dress is from the Thebe Magugu ALCHEMY A/W21collection, which had its debut at Paris Fashion Week in March.

From her Miss South Africa days up to her last day as Miss Universe, Tunzi has been supporting South African designers.

Here are the top five South African brands that she has gracefully donned.

Maxhosa Africa

After she was crowned Miss South Africa in 2019, Tunzi dazzled in a Maxhosa number at New York Fashion Week, where she was one of the runway models for the designer.

Sistas Felas

For her first-ever MC gig at the Durban Fashion Fair in 2019, Tunzi wore a green princess dress by Sistas Felas – an award-winning Durban-based fashion designer.

Imprint

During her Miss Universe homecoming tour, she looked dashing in a blue and green Imprint number.

Warrick Gautier

At the Miss South Africa 2020 finale, where she was one of the judges, Tunzi sparkled in a stunning sheer dress with crystals by Warrick Gautier.

Biji – La Maison de Couture

When she took her last walk as Miss Universe, she did it in style and grace. Tunzi wore a black and white beaded dress by Biji – La Maison de Couture. Instead of a crown, she paired her dress with a doek. Biji is the same designer who made the sunrise ombré beaded gown Tunzi wore when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019.