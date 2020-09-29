Zozibini Tunzi puts her stamp on exclusive range of ’fearless’ T-shirts

Local clothing label Mantsho has launched an exclusive collaboration with 1st for Women Insurance and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to encourage South African women to live fearlessly. Established by Palesa Mokubung in 2014, the exclusive range of T-shirts features the brand’s characteristic bold prints symbolising the path of a woman who is ready to deconstruct in order to rebuild. The tees are emblazoned with the word fearless. The collaboration coincides with the launch of 1st for Women’s new Fearless campaign featuring Tunzi – a symbol of strength, courage and resilience. About 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will be donated to the 1st for Women Foundation to assist in the fight against women abuse. “The tees makes a bold statement and serve as a reminder that women have everything they need within them to be who they want to be and do what they want to do,” said Mokubung.

According to Tunzi: “Our Fearless tees speak to a strong inner attitude. They serve as a reminder to those who wear them to answer the question – ‘what you would do if you were fearless?’

“Being fearless is both a decision and an action. It doesn’t mean living a life devoid of fear, but living a life in which our fears don’t hold us back. It’s the audacity to be unhindered by failure or judgement, and to walk with freedom, strength and hope in the face of things unknown. Wearing this tee will remind women to do just that.”

Robyn Farrell, chief executive of 1st for Women, said since 2005, the 1st for Women Foundation had contributed more than R81 million to organisations that focused on fighting women abuse, helping more than 100 000 victims and survivors of abuse.

The 1st for Women X Mantsho X Zozibini T-shirts can be purchased through:

Mantsho Online

Mantsho at Victoria Yards, 14A Viljoen Street, Unit 9B, Portion Lorentzville, Johannesburg, 2094

Africarise – Sandton City

Prices range from R350 (for design 1) to R450 (for design 2). The T-shirts are 100% cotton.