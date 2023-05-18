Zozibini Tunzi takes over from Bonang Matheba as new AMVCA host

The universe is working overtime in blessing Zozibini Tunzi. After all, the world is her oyster.
The former Miss Universe (2019) is bagging campaigns like infinity stones; we love it for her.
She has replaced Bonang Matheba as the 9th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards host.
This coming weekend, she’ll be in Lagos, Nigeria, where the awards will take place on May 20. She’ll be co-hosting alongside Nigeria’s media personality Ik Osakioduwa.
Tunzi’s Nigerian fans can’t wait to see her. They want to make her visit a memorable one.
“Do you need me to go lay a RedCarpet for you from the airport right down to the venue? Say it, and it’s done! Can’t wait! Finally, I get to give you a Nigerian name!” commented Denrele Edun, an award-winning event host.
In other news, the Tsolo-born star stays winning as she recently co-hosted the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines finale, where Michelle Marquez Dee was crowned the winner.
At the main event, Tunzi looked ravishing in all her four gowns. Three were designed by Leo Almodal, creative director of Almodal Couture.
The other final gown was designed by Larry Espinosa.
Tunzi showed her gratitude to the people of the Philippines and is off to Lagos for the AMVCAs.
“What an incredible time in the Philippines Guest Hosting @themissuniverseph Thank you so much to all of you for the warm welcome, you are a beautiful people. Till next time.”