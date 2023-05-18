Zozibini Tunzi takes over from Bonang Matheba as new AMVCA host

The universe is working overtime in blessing Zozibini Tunzi. After all, the world is her oyster. The former Miss Universe (2019) is bagging campaigns like infinity stones; we love it for her.

She has replaced Bonang Matheba as the 9th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards host. This coming weekend, she'll be in Lagos, Nigeria, where the awards will take place on May 20. She'll be co-hosting alongside Nigeria's media personality Ik Osakioduwa. Tunzi's Nigerian fans can't wait to see her. They want to make her visit a memorable one.