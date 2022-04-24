From clothing to lingerie, plus-size women are finally getting the attention they deserve from industry players and retailers.

Fashion brands that announce they will offer plus-size sizing or enter the market focusing on plus-size women are usually met with a lot of fanfare these days. An all-inclusive approach is always a good one. However, until a few years ago, this was not the case. Oversized clothing has been a source of contention. While finding the right clothing is difficult, finding the right lingerie in the right fit and size is even more difficult. Previously, it was difficult for plus-size women to find appropriate lingerie to wear. Plus-size females are finally getting the attention they deserve from industry players and lingerie retailers.

According to a recent survey conducted by the well-known lingerie brand Groversons Group, the plus-size market, which was previously considered a niche sector, is now thriving. The rise of online lingerie shopping has primarily increased the demand for and supply of plus-size innerwear. The report also shows that there is an unavoidable gap in the lingerie market in terms of available sizes. Furthermore, as fashion evolves, consumer preferences shift, and the demand for vibrant lingerie is on the rise. As a result, the industry is being pushed to adopt trends and adapt to keep up with the changes. Plus-size women are daring and willing to experiment with different styles, shapes, colours, and textures, and they are not hesitant to flaunt their curves. Picture: Pexels Lingerie, particularly bras, is a constant companion for every female. It was difficult for plus-sized women to find the right fit, design, and quality. However, times have changed, and they now have access to a wide range of sizes, textures, designs, colours, and fabrics.

Bras, in keeping with the overall theme of comfort, are not for busty women. They dig, jab, rub, pull, squeeze, squish, and do a variety of other things that bras aren't supposed to do. As a result, the comfortable cotton soft bra solves all of the problems that many women have with their plus-size bras. Females prefer wire-free plus-size supportive bras, according to the survey results. They offer incredible support and comfort, as well as visual appeal and a designer appearance. However, the troublesome days are over and in present times, lingerie is considered a vital element. It is welcomed by Indian women as an accessory that improves their attractiveness and boosts their confidence. Plus-size women of today are daring and willing to experiment with different styles, shapes, colours, and textures. “They are not hesitant to flaunt their curves and instead embrace them as a part of themselves. The only challenge we as industry leaders have to face is to make sure to communicate and build awareness about the lingerie industry through the lens of our culture and instil inclusiveness about plus-sized females.

“We want them to feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin and hence, are making concerted efforts to cater to their demands." Women want intimate clothing that is both comfortable and fashionable. It can be difficult to get the best of both worlds. They frequently have to give up one or both of these characteristics in order to wear the lingerie of their choice! Plus-size women face a variety of challenges when it comes to selecting the right lingerie. However, the lingerie market is rapidly expanding in order to meet the rising demand for lingerie for all body types. Industry leaders have gone to great lengths to meet modern-female' lingerie expectations and, in particular, to provide what plus-sized females require: comfort combined with style and vogue!