The late American actress had a deep relationship with the French fashion house throughout her illustrious career, and to celebrate the Hollywood star-turned-Monegasque royal's 90th birthday, an exhibition will open its doors to the public later this month to celebrate Grace's iconic style and enduring link to the brand.

Grace Kelly's wardrobe is set to go display at the Christian Dior museum. (Pic: Instagram)

The much-anticipated exhibit will showcase 85 beautifully-crafted dresses, which were from the Hitchcock star's personal collection, and have been carefully preserved in the Monaco Palace since her tragic death in 1982 at the age of 52.

The exhibit will showcase 85 beautifully-crafted dresses. (Picture: Bang Showbiz)





Fashion historian, Florence Müller, who is responsible for the much-anticipated exhibition, was given the opportunity to access to the palace's archives and subsequently found that one third of Kelly's total pieces were from Dior.

Speaking to WWD, Müller said: "Bohan perfectly understood her role: she needed to be stylish, but respectful of etiquette. Before Grace of Monaco, royalty remained a private affair: princesses weren't seen in public as much, or photographed by the press. She represents a moment of change of etiquette, a real rupture."