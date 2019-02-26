They say beauty starts from the head and every woman will tell you how pretty they feel after every new hairdo, it makes one feel like she’s on top of the world.
With every hairstyle comes a different attitude. For instance, if you have your afro blown out, you’re likely to feel like a diva and if you’re wearing a straight long weave, then a sassy you will be unleashed.
Whether it’s straight, afro, locks or curls, everyone is beautiful in their own way and preferred hairstyle.
To embrace women and their different hair choice, we take a look at some of the 3 best hairstyles that are on trend.
Nomuzi Mabena in box braids
Rapper and TV presenter, Nomuzi Mabena has moved away from the short hair and is wearing box braids. We love how explorative she is with her hair and keep it up girl, you look cute in those braids.
Amanda du Pont curls
Actress, Amanda du Pont is one of the few celebs who enjoy their own natural hair. Embrace that curly crown lady, we love it.
Bontle Modiselle faux locs
Choreographer and TV host, Bontle Modiselle is currently our favourite bongo queen. She has locs of her own but rocks faux locs like no other and we're loving it.
