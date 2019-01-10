Nomzamo Mbatha rocking natural hair. Picture: Instagram.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed many women give weaves a boot in exchange for their natural hair.



Stars such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Amandla Stenberg, Lupita Nyong'o have been seen wearing their crowns with pride.

So, in 2019, if you feel like a fresh look, here are top three tips should consider before joining the world of naturalistas .





Health over length





Having long hair is nice but that doesn’t mean a thing if it’s not healthy. If you want your hair to grow, you must focus on the health part of it and the rest shall follow.





Don't compare yourself to others





Being a newbie in the natural hair world can be draining. You’ll see the veterans of the game flaunting their huge afros while you’re still struggling to put a hairband around yours. The trick is to enjoy the journey and not compare your hair to others. Focus on nurturing yours.





Patience and consistency is key





Clearly, don’t expect to chop today and have a huge afro by month end, that’s not how it works. Natural hair requires a lot of patience and extra care. Play your part and watch it becomes the hair you've always dreamt of, don't rush it or take any shortcuts.





Pro tip: All natural hair is different. Use products that are suitable for yours.



